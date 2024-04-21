Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's season over due to cruciate ligament injury

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, an attacking midfielder for Bundesliga club Freiburg, will not be returning to the squad this season after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury during a training session in February 2024.



The news was confirmed by Freiburg's coach Christian Streich at a press conference ahead of their match against FSV Mainz 05 on Sunday, April,2024.



Kyereh, who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli for €4.5 million in the summer of 2022, has only managed to play 18 competitive games for the Breisgau team due to his serious injury.



Despite making progress in his rehabilitation training, the 26-year-old has yet to return to first-team training, and his long absence means he will not be considered for selection in the final weeks of the current Bundesliga season.



Kyereh's injury is a significant blow to Freiburg's attacking options, as the midfielder was a key player for the team before his injury.



Streich will now have to look to other players in his squad to fill the void left by Kyereh's absence as they push for a strong finish to the season.