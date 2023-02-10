Daniel Kofi-Kyereh ruled out of Bundesliga season

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing 2022/2023 German football season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian international twisted his leg in training on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a scan by the Freiburg University Hospital.



“Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season. In Thursday’s training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel.



"An examination in the Freiburg University Hospital resulted in the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture. An operation is to follow in the next few days."



"The attacking player will no longer be available this season. We wish Kofi a successful surgery and a speedy recovery!” Freiburg confirmed his injury on their official website.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has made 19 appearances in the ongoing season in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting once.



