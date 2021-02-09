Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh dedicates goal against Sandhausen to ailing manager Timo Schultz

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh featured in St Pauli 2-1 win over Sandhausen

German-born Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has dedicated St Pauli’s victory at the weekend against Sandhausen to manager Timo Schultz.



Kofi-Kyereh scored and provided an assist as The Boys in Brown recorded a 2-1 victory against Sandhausen.



The 24-year-old revealed after the game his goal and victory was for the manager who is struggling with kidney stones.



"We tried to take the pain out of him on the pitch," said Daniel-Kofi Kyereh about the coach's illness. "That is what we can influence."



The Ghanaian forward has been on a good run of form, scoring in his last three games for the club, but conspicuously missing is his somersaulting celebration.



"This time there was no room for a somersault," said Kyereh, who instead thanked the assistant Finn Ole Becker directly. “Finn was only two meters from me. And to be happy with the team is still my greatest joy. "



However, Kyereh reveals he will be back to the gymnastic celebration when the weather is much sunny.



“When the places are no longer so muddy, when it is no longer so cold and the sun is shining again, then maybe the somersaults will come again," said the striker.