Daniel Kofi-Kyereh becomes St Pauli's top assists provider in the last decade

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

German-born Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has emerged as St Pauli's top assists provider in a single season in the last decade.



The 25-year-old broke former German international Max Kruse's record of eight assists in the 2011 season after providing the assist in St Pauli's victory over Osbranuck.



Kofi-Kyereh unleashed the perfect pass for Omar Marmoush's goal in the 2-1 victory on Sunday.



Having joined the Browns in the summer transfer window, the pacy forward has now contributed to sixteen goals for the club. He has scored seven goals and provided nine assists.



The former Wehen Wiesbaden player is yet to pledge his international allegiance to Germany, but has not hidden his desire to represent the country of his father.