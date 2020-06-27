Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Amartey to miss Leicester City clash with Chelsea

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of Leicester City's home game against Chelsea in the FA Cup.



Brendan Rogers side will host Frank Lampard and his team at the King Power Stadium.



Amartey has struggled to break into the first team since returning from injury.



However, the 27-year-old is nursing an injury that has ruled him out of the game.



The centre back is expected to leave the King Power side this summer.

