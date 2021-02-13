Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Daniel Amartey starts for Leicester against Liverpool

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has been included in the starting lineup as Leicester take on Champions Liverpool in the ongoing 2020/2021 Premier League.



Daniel Amartey has struggled with injuries in the past and was recently declared fit to play.



Manager Brendan Rodgers has decided to give him a huge opportunity to prove his worth against the defending champions, Liverpool.



The 26-year-old has made five appearances for the club in the league this season. He is yet to score a goal.



The Black Stars defender joined Leicester City in January 2016 from Danish side FC Copenhagen.





The Foxes' line-up for #LeiLiv ????????



Brought to you by @eToro ???? — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 13, 2021