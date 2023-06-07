Daniel Amartey spotted with new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has been spotted with new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.



Amartey who was recently released by Leicester was captured in a video exchanging pleasantries with Mauricio Pochettino who is set to begin his adventure as head coach of Chelsea.



Daniel Amartey’s eight-year stint with Leicester City came to an end on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after he was released by the club following their demotion to the second tier of English football.



As a result, the Ghanaian defender is currently on the market with reports linking him to clubs in the Turkish league.



The former FC Copenhagen player has also been reported to be on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan.





Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, will have another experience with a top-level team after his underwhelming spell at French giants Paris Saint Germans.



He walks into a Chelsea team that finished 12 with 44 points in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.



He will be under pressure to return the club to its high standards in the 2023/2024 season with a qualification to the Champions League one of the targets he has to achieve.





What's happening here between Daniel Amartey and Poch here? and when was this? Is something cooking? pic.twitter.com/Gyunw1PeQu — Fireladygh (@mavisamanor5) June 6, 2023

KPE