Daniel Amartey scores for Leicester after playing for the first time in 18 months

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey scored when Leicester City settled for 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in a friendly at King Power Stadium as he returned to the field for the first time in 18 months due to injury. The first half ended without a goal from either side. It was a well-balanced game and despite both sides coming close to scoring they failed to convert the opportunities created.



After a goalless first period, Stolarczyk was tested on 49 minutes after getting down well to produce a solid save to prevent Rankin-Costello’s powerful drive from finding the back of the net.



Harvey Barnes and Dewsbury-Hall then both had strikes blocked, and Vardy had a penalty appeal turned down before Hamza Choudhury lifted over the bar as City upped their intent around the hour mark.



Shortly after, Rodgers rotated his centre-back pairing as Daniel Amartey – making his first appearance at King Power Stadium since October 2018 – and Darnell Johnson came on for the remaining 30 minutes plus stoppage time.



The opener finally arrived on 66 minutes, when substitute and Ghana international Amartey positioned himself perfectly to head home from a corner following a mistake from Blackburn stopper Fisher.



Blackburn drew level just moments later, though, after defender Derrick Williams flicked Jacob Davenport’s corner into the back of the net at the near post with 10 minutes to go at King Power Stadium.



The game was Daniel Amartey’s first game for Leicester City since breaking his leg in October, 2018.





