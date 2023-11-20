Daniel Amartey ruled out of Ghana-Comoros clash

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, has been ruled out of Ghana's game against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



In a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Besiktas player has failed a late fitness test.



"Daniel Amartey has failed a late fitness test for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros..."



"Although MRI scans did not reveal any obvious injury, his clinical progress as monitored by the medical team has been rather slow, making him unavailable for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros."



The former Leicester City centre-back suffered a suspected hamstring injury during Ghana's win over Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023.



He subsequently missed out on the Black Stars' training in Moroni on Sunday after the team's arrival in Comoros.



Ghana will be hoping to make it two out of two in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they meet Comoros in the Group I encounter at the Stade de Moroni.





