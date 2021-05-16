Daniel Amartey racially abused on social media

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Daniel Amartey was racially abused on social media after Leicester City beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.



The Ghana defender received a number of abusive messages on Twitter, some of which was racial after the match.



Amartey ‘angered’ Chelsea fans after a video emerged of him throwing the club’s pennant to the floor during Leicester’s dressing room celebrations.



One message made reference to the death of former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash in October 2018.

A Twitter spokesman told Sky Sports News: “There is no room for racist abuse on Twitter and we are resolute in our commitment to ensure the football conversation on our service is safe for fans, players and everyone involved in the game.



“When we identify accounts that violate any of the Twitter Rules, we take enforcement action.



“We have proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our valued partners in football to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour – both online and offline.”