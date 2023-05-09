Daniel Amartey missing in action in 5th straight game as Leicester lose 5-3 to Fulham

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey did not make the matchday squad of Leicester City on Monday when the team played against Fulham in the English Premier League.



The player has endured an inconsistent campaign in a season where the Foxes are struggling to stay in the English top-flight league.



His absence from today’s game means he has been missing in action for the 5th straight match of his club



This season, Daniel Amartey has featured in 20 of the 35 matches played so far in the English Premier League by Leicester City.



He is yet to score and has no assist.



In the game today, Fulham had control of the contest in the first half after goals from William, Carlos Vinicius, and Tom Cairney sent the team into the break with a 3-0 lead.



After recess, additional goals from Tom Cairney and William sealed the big 5-3 win for Fulham.



On the other hand, a brace from Harvey Barnes and a strike from James Maddison served as the consolation for Leicester City.