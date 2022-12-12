Daniel Amartey meets 'Alpha Hour' Pastor after Ghana’s World Cup exit

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has paid a courtesy call on the founder of the popular Alpha Hour prayer group, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.



Amartey presented a Black Stars replica jersey to the pastor during his visit after contributing to Ghana’s campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Leicester City defender played all three games for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Ghana failed to progress from the group stages.



Following his return to Ghana, Amartey paid a visit to Pastor Elvis Agyemang at his home where he gifted him one of his jerseys.



Pastor Elvis Agyemang who doubles as the founder of the Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra has become popular as a result of his midnight prayer meetings online.



Daniel Amartey is expected to travel to the United Kingdom to join his Leicester City teammates ahead of the resumption of the Premier League.



