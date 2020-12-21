Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Daniel Amartey makes injury return for Leicester City

Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey

Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey made a return from injury to play in his side’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, December 20.



The center back suffered an injury in his second league appearance of the season against West Ham United on October 4, 2020.



He, however, made a return to play for the Foxes in their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the New Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The Black Stars defender replaced Timothy Castagne on 60 minutes as Manager Brendan Rodgers wanted to protect his 2-0 lead.



The appearance is Amartey’s third of the season and the win moves Leicester City to the second position on the log after 14 games.





