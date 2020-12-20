Daniel Amartey makes injury return as Leicester City win at Tottenham

Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana international Daniel Amartey returned to action after a two-month injury layoff as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Sunday.
The Ghana international replaced Tim Castagne, who also made a return from injury, on the hour mark.
This was after Leicester City had netted the second goal courtesy a Toby Alderweireld own goal.
Amartey had recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.
Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.
The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.
