Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Amartey makes injury return as Leicester City win at Tottenham

Ghana international Daniel Amartey returned to action after a two-month injury layoff as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Sunday.

The Ghana international replaced Tim Castagne, who also made a return from injury, on the hour mark.

This was after Leicester City had netted the second goal courtesy a Toby Alderweireld own goal.

Amartey had recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.

Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.

The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.

