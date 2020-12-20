Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Amartey makes injury return as Leicester City win at Tottenham

Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute

Ghana international Daniel Amartey returned to action after a two-month injury layoff as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Sunday.



The Ghana international replaced Tim Castagne, who also made a return from injury, on the hour mark.



This was after Leicester City had netted the second goal courtesy a Toby Alderweireld own goal.



Amartey had recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.



Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.



The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.