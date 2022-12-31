Daniel Amartey in talks to extent contract with Leicester City

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Daniel Amartey is set to extend his stay with English Premier League side Leicester City after manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed both parties are in talks.



The Ghana international is one of three senior players alongside Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans whose services are to be retained by east Midlands club.



Amartey’s current deal expires in 2023 and his versatility makes him a key member of the Foxes.



He can play as a centre-back, in defensive midfield and as right-back.



In December 2018, Amartey signed a three-and-a-half-year extension.



The 26-year-old joined the Foxes on a four-year-deal from FC Copenhagen for £6m in January 2016.



Amartey played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Ghana where they failed to progress from the Group stage.