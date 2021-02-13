Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Amartey impresses as Leicester City tame Liverpool

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey featured for the Foxes in their 3-1 win over Liverpool

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey produced a solid performance as Leicester City humbled Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.



The 26-year-old whose campaign has been hampered by injuries lasted the entire duration as the Foxes exploded in the later part of the game to secure a deserving victory.



Mohammed Salah gave Liverpool the lead after 67 minutes.



Leicester leveled through midfielder James Maddison with twelve minutes left.



Three minutes after the equalizer, Jamie Vardy shot the foxes into the lead before Harvey Barnes struck to put the game beyond the champions.



Amartey has now played back to back full game for the first time in a while, after a fine performance in midweek against Brighton in the FA Cup.



The former FC Copenhagen player has made six appearances this season in the premier league.



His return from injury is a huge boost for Ghana coach Charles Akonnor ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé next month.