Daniel Amartey handed number 12 jersey at Besiktas

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has been handed the number 12 jersey by Turkish heavyweights Besiktas after he signed a three-year contract.



This is different from his favourite number 18 jersey at Leicester and the national team, the Black Stars.



Winger Rachid Ghezzal currently wears the number 18 jersey at Besiktas.



The announcement of Amartey’s move was made on Friday.



The 28-year-old defender arrives at Besiktas as a free agent after his contract with English Premier League side Leicester City expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.



The transfer process was executed swiftly, with Amartey arriving in Turkey earlier in the day and successfully undergoing a medical examination, a mandatory step in finalizing the transfer.



In a statement released on their official website, Besiktas expressed their excitement over acquiring Amartey's services.



The club shared stunning photos of the player donning their famous white jersey, showcasing their confidence in the defender's abilities to bolster their squad.



The experienced defender's addition to Besiktas is expected to bolster their defensive ranks and provide much-needed versatility to the team.