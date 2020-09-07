Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Amartey features for Leicester City after a 28-month injury layoff

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Black defender Daniel Amartey scored on his injury return for Leicester City in their 1-1 stalemate against English Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in a pre-season friendly game.



It was his first game for his side in over 28-months after being sidelined with a horrific injury



An ankle injury in October 2018 against West Ham United in the English Premier League ruled him out of action for the remainder of the season and the entire 2019-20 campaign.



Amartey also missed Ghana’s participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



The former Copenhagen defender has not featured for Leicester City since the appointment of Brenden Rodgers to the club before last Saturday’s game due to the injury.



After been handed a role in the starting line up since October 2018, Daniel Amartey scored from a header through a corner kick to help Leicester City secure a draw in the game.



Executive member of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Yusif Chibsah sent well wishes to the Daniel Amartey ahead of the 2020-21 season.



Chibsah in his statement indicated the Ghanaian International will continue with his stay at the Foxes for another season despite reports in the media, he is on his way out of the club.



“Excited to see Dan Amartey back in action. Wishing you good health and a wonderful premier league season with the Foxes”.



Leicester City also tweeted, “back with a goal”, to welcome their versatile player.



The former Copenhagen defender must fight for a place in Brendan Rodgers side in the upcoming season.

