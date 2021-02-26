Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Amartey features as Sparta Prague stun Leicester City in Europa League

Daniel Amartey, Ghana defender

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City as their Europa League campaign came to end after a 2-0 aggregate loss against Sparta Prague on Thursday.



The Foxes were heavily tipped to advance to the next stage of the competition as they are the Premier League’s third-best side.



But on a night that will hopefully not be beaten as the most disappointing of the season, they were beaten by a more organised and ultimately better team.



There was no fortune in Slavia’s success at the King Power Stadium, secured with second-half goals from Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima.



Amartey, who was deployed as a right-back, did not do anything wrong, but his lack of attacking instincts unbalanced Brendan Rodgers’ side and it made them much easier to defend against.



The 26-year-old was replaced with Ricardo Pereira in the 61st minute.



He has played nine times in all competitions for the club.