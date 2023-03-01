Daniel Amartey features as Leicester City suffer FA Cup elimination against Blackburn

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey made his return to action for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.



Despite the 28-year-old's efforts, it was Blackburn who came out on top at King Power Stadium.



Blackburn's Tysrhys Dolan opened the scoring for the visitors in the 33rd minute, and Sammie Szmodics added a second goal in the 52nd minute.



Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation goal for Leicester in the 67th minute, but it was not enough to save the Foxes from elimination.



Amartey, who had missed Leicester's last four games, played the full 90 minutes against Blackburn. He completed 80 out of 84 passes, made 98 touches, and won five duels. He also had seven final third passes and 11 ball recoveries.



With the win, Blackburn secured a place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Leicester will now focus on their Premier League campaign, where they currently sit in third place.