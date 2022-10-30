Daniel Amartey features as Leicester City lose to Man City

Sports News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.



Amartey, who lasted the entire duration of the game was one of the standout players for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.



Brendan Rodgers had clearly set up his team to do a containing job on the reigning champions and it had worked effectively until De Bruyne curled a magnificent strike into the top corner from 25 yards four minutes after half-time.



De Bruyne’s goal was reward for City’s dominance, even though they missed the killer touch of the absent Erling Haaland, who has been suffering from a fever and a foot injury.



Leicester almost equalised when Youri Tielemans struck a volley from a corner that was turned on to the bar by Manchester City keeper Ederson.



The defeat sees Leicester City slip down the league table to 18th after 13 matches played so far.



Amartey has made 10 league appearances for Leicester this season.



He is expected to named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



