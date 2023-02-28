Daniel Amartey buys car for man who bought him ‘ice kenkey’ 12 years ago

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has presented a car to man for being kind to him some 12 years ago.



According to a report by Angel FM’s Saddick Adams the recipient of the car was a neighbourhood coach who used to train children including Daniel Amartey.



On the fateful day in particular, the coach felt impressed with the performance of a then-young Amartey and decided to buy mashed kenkey for him as a form of motivation.



However, the said food that was presented to Amartey happened to be a life-saving gesture as the young player at the time was very hungry and had nothing to feed on.



The gesture thus remained on the mind of Amartey who decided to show appreciation to his coach some 12 years later by presenting him with a Toyota Vitz.



A video of the presentation shared by the sports journalist and sighted by GhanaWeb shows representatives of the Leicester City striker presenting the car to a man who could not hide his joy.



Watch the video below:







