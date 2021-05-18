Daniel Amartey £40k richer after Leicester City’s FA Cup win

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Leicester City’s historic first FA Cup win will see their players net up to £40,000 each with Ghana’s Daniel Amartey a beneficiary from the lot.



The Foxes’ Thai owners are among the most generous when it comes to rewarding players with players given new state-of-the-art BMW’s for winning the Premier League in 2016, on top of the collective and individual bonuses written into their deals.



For securing the FA Cup, players will get £40,000 each while they stand to profit more if and will secure another lucrative pay-day if they beat Chelsea on Tuesday.



Leicester City face the Blues in a clash on Tuesday for Champions League qualification and will be rewarded if they can clinch their return to European football’s top table.



While there is no separate one-off payment for Champions League qualification for the team, the squad’s bonus schedule increases the higher they finish in the Premier League.



Leicester head into Tuesday’s game in third, two points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea and three adrift of Liverpool – who play Burnley on Wednesday.



Victory against Thomas Tuchel’s men will guarantee a top-four finish for Leicester and place in next season’s Champions League.



