Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Agyei joins Ethiopian top division club Wolaita Dicha

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has completed a move to Ethiopian top-flight side Wolaita Dicha SC on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The 31-year-old has signed a contract with the Sodo based club until the end of the 2020/2021 season.



Agyei was with Mekelle Kenema but due to the Trigray Region war the club is not competing in the Ethiopia Premier League this campaign.



The former Liberty Professionals shot-stopper was named best goalkeeper in Ethiopia in 2018 after leading Jimma Abba Jifar to win the league for the first time.



The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner has also played for Sebeta Kenema FC in the Ethiopian top division.



Agyei has had stints with Free State Stars in South Africa, Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Ghana Premier League outfit Medeama SC.