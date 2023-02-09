Daniel Afriyie Barnieh pens heartfelt goodbye to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian footballer Afriyie Barnieh Daniel has announced his departure from Accra Hearts of Oak after three successful seasons with the club.



Daniel joined the Phobian side in 2019 after a failed move to Asante Kotoko. During his time with Accra Hearts of Oak, the 21-year-old former National U-20 captain won several local titles, including back-to-back FA Cup victories, helping the club break a twelve-year league drought.



In a heartfelt goodbye message, Afriyie thanked everyone at the club for their support and for helping him achieve impressive heights.



Read his full statement below:



It has absolutely been an incredibly wonderful and beautiful journey with Accra Hearts of Oak.



It would be impossible for me to express in this text all the feelings that I have been experiencing over the last weeks but to sum it up, I would like to say I am the happiest player in the world having been a part of this unique club for the last three seasons.



I have reflected on a lot and I know that the time has come for a new cycle and challenge in my career. My time as an Oak family player has just ended.



I have feelings of colossal gratitude for this club. This is to say thank you. It’s been an honour playing for this great club.



Thank you infinitely to the Board Chairman of the Club Togbe Afede XIV, and the Board Members for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary family.



To the Coaches and teammates, I worked with who have played a massive role in my development, to the fans who have tirelessly supported me since the first day I wore our marvellous jersey and to everyone involved in the success of Accra Hearts of Oak, my appreciation, gratitude and respect for you couldn’t be greater.