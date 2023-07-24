Daniel Afriyie Barnieh helps FC Zurich to victory in Swiss Super League opener

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh started for FC Zurich on Sunday when the team kicked off their campaign in the 2023/24 football season.



The young forward played in the attack and helped his team to post a delightful 2-0 win over Yverdon-Sport.



In the opening weekend of the Swiss Super League campaign, FC Zurich dominated the game today as Jonathan Okita scored the opening goal in the 27th minute.



Later in the 54th minute of the second half, Nikola Katić also found the back of the net to double the lead for the home team.



In the game that ended with FC Zurich bagging all three points, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh put up a fantastic performance as he played 69 minutes of the contest.



This was the first time he has started a Swiss Super League game for FC Zurich since joining the team from Ghana Premier League outfit Hearts of Oak.



He has worked hard in pre-season and is hoping to cement a place in the starting eleven to play regularly for his team this season.