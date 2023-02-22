Daniel Adu-Adjei elated after signing first-ever professional contract with Bournemouth

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Daniel Adu-Adjei has made a very important step in his career.



Your most trusted online football portal in the country can confirm that the talented teenager has inked his first professional contract with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.



Speaking after signing the deal, the player said he is excited and thanks everyone that has helped him to get this far in his career.



“I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract, it’s something I’ve worked my whole life for,” he said as quoted on the website of AFC Bournemouth.



Daniel Adu-Adjei added, “I would like to thank my family, God, and everyone around the club for their support. I want to kick on now and hopefully progress and keep improving.



“I’ve had ups and downs during my scholarship. I was really pleased with my first year and things went well for me.



“I had an injury at the start of this season which held me back a bit but I came through it thanks to the support I received from everybody.



“There is a tremendous community spirit here and they allow you to concentrate on your football rather than think about all the other stuff.”



After signing a two-year contract, Daniel Adu-Adjei is now set to push for opportunities in the first team.







