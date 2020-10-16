Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Daniel Adjei was the best player in our squad – Agyemang Badu on 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph

Daniel Adjei kept the post for Ghana in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph

Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has named goalkeeper Daniel Adjei as the best player in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winning squad.



Exactly 11 years ago today, Ten-man Ghana won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt after defeating Brazil in a sudden death penalty shoot-out after the two teams failed to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of football.



Ghana has since become the only African country to have won the U-20 World Cup trophy.



Agyemang Badu despite playing an instrumental role for the team during the tournament picked shot-stopper Daniel Adjei as the best player among the team.



The former Liberty Professionals goalie rose to the occasion during the penalty shootouts which subsequently help Ghana to win the trophy over their South American opponent.



In an interview with Hot FM, he said, Daniel Adjei was my best player in the U-20 2009 squad though we had Dede Ayew, Ransford osei, Dominic Adiyiah, Daniel opare and other,” he said.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu currently plies his trade in Italy for Hellas Verona.

