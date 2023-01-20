Dani Alves arrested over allegations of sexual assault

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazilian football legend, Dani Alves has been arrested by the Spanish police over a claim he sexually assaulted a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, MailOnline has reported.



According to a report sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Barcelona legend earlier admitted to have been at the Iconic City Nightclub Sutton last month where the alleged sexual assault happened.



However, Dani Alves who was initially arraigned before court pleaded not guilty to the High Court in Catalonia and went ahead to grant an interview that "I don't know who this lady is. I don't know her name, I don't know her, I've never seen her in my life."



"Today the former Barcelona defender, now with Mexican side UNAM Pumas, was arrested at an undisclosed destination and taken to a police station in the neighbourhood of Les Corts to make a statement," the MailOnline story read.