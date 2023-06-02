Dancing helps me heal quicker, I have to be strong for the kids - Atsu's wife respond to critics

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Marie Claire-Rupio, the wife of late Black Stars footballer Christian Atsu, has responded to criticism from a section of the public over a dancing video of her.



Rupio, who is recovering from her husband's death, responded to her critics on Instagram, noting that her dance video does not represent her as happiness but rather a coping and healing mechanism.



She stressed that she should not be consumed by grief all of the time because she has three children for whom she must be strong, hence, cautioned people on what they write about her.



"I am writing just to say a few things, yes I posted a dance video. Not because I am happy but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief. I am not alone, I have 3 children to take care of by myself. I can't lose myself, because I need to be strong for them. And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways and dancing was always my passion. So excuse me, but please just think before you write something or put it on YouTube. Thank You," she stated.



The Portuguese emphasised that she is doing her best because the family misses Christian Atsu every day and the kids always about their father.



"We are missing Christian every single day and it hasn't been easy. Especially when you have 3 children, who are asking every day for their dad! I am doing my best."



Marie Claire-Rupio, who is a dancer and a singer, shared a video of herself dancing to Davido's massively hit track, "Unavailable".



The singer, writer, and danced to Davido's Unavailable song exhibiting the viral dance moves that accompany the song.



After sharing the video on her Instagram page some Ghanaians misconstrued and formed the narrative of her being happy just a few months after her husband's passing.







