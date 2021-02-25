Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Danbort FC's Emmanuel Ohene wins MVP against Tema Youth

Emmanuel Ohene of Danbort FC

Emmanuel Ohene of Danbort FC was adjudged the Man of the Match in a week nine fixture of the ongoing Division One league against Tema Youth at the Nungua Presby Park today.



The action-packed game saw Tema Youth scoring a second-half lone goal against the run of play.



Emmanuel Ohene was instrumental throughout the game with surging runs, series of crosses and great passing skills.



The 17-year-old has been very instrumental so far for the Nungua based side and has won the Man of the match twice already.



He was similarly adjudged Man of the match in their away game against Vision FC some weeks ago.



Emmanuel Ohene, nickname “Marcelo “ is warming himself into greatness after an equally brilliant performance last season that was abruptly ended due to the deadly covid -19.



