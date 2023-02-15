Dan Quaye chide Hearts of Oak for poor management of players

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Former Ghana defender, Dan Quaye, has criticized the Management of Hearts of oak for the poor management of certain important and experienced players, letting them go in the process.



Mohammed Alhassan, the latest to be released by the Phobians has joined rivals Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.



Mohammed Alhassan spent four seasons with The Phobians winning a Ghana Premier League title and two MTN FA Cup trophies.



He is expected to help Asante Kotoko defend the Ghana Premier League title with his experience in the game.



In an interview on Happy FM, Dan Quaye, questioned the decision by Hearts of Oak to release certain players like Mo. Alhassan and Manaf Umar who currently play for RTU.



“Look at the way they treated Manaf at RTU, it’s just sad with the way they let go of certain key players.



“What I don’t understand is that, why would Hearts let a good player like Mohammed Alhassan and go for a player in the second or first division player who you would now need to nature?



“Mohammed Alhassan is an experienced player and sometimes the young ones need to learn from such players,” he said.



“Alhassan’s move to is a good one for the player himself because he is not wanted by Hearts of Oak and also with the kind of experience he has, I’m convinced he can help Kotoko in their title contention” he added.