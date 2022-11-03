Dan Kwaku Yeboah advocates legalization of marijuana for industrial use, cites Mike Tyson's success

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has joined calls for the legalization of marijuana for commercial and medicinal purposes.



Kwaku Yeboah belongs to the school of thought marijuana could fetch the country revenue if legalized hence the call on the state to decriminalize it.



Speaking on Peace FM, Kwaku Yeboah said he will not endorse the legalization for recreational purposes as the impact on the country could be dire.



He opined that full-scale legalization could lead to abuse of the substance but intimated that the country is losing out millions of revenue.



Citing legendary box Mike Tyson to corroborate his point, Kwaku Yeboah said that Tyson would be wallowing in poverty but for the huge marijuana farm which fetches him millions of dollars.



“It is not fair. People embezzle public funds and get off with legal machinations. It is one of the reasons our prisons are overly-populated. They should review the law. We are not saying it’s a good thing but if the punishment for possession is ten years then people who mismanage public funds should be jailed for a million years.



“Mike Tyson said that he is making money from marijuana. But for marijuana, Mike Tyson would have gone bankrupt. I’m against the wholesale legalization of marijuana but for industrial, medical, and research purposes, I endorse it, he said.



In March 2022, Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 which allowed the legalization of marijuana for industrial and health purposes.



The law dictated that the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) had the power to enforce the industrial and health cultivation of marijuana.



The law was however repealed after the Supreme Court ruled that the law that grants authorization for the ‘wee’ to be cultivated for medicinal purpose was unconstitutional.



According to Graphic.com.gh report, the apex court in a 4-3 majority decision, held that Section 43 of Act 1019 violated Article 106 of the 1992 Constitution, which details the processes a bill must go through before it is passed into law by Parliament, and was therefore null and void.



“The plaintiff's action succeeds. Accordingly, Section 43 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) is thereby declared null and void and struck out as unconstitutional as it contravenes the letter and spirit of the Constitution, 1992, particular Article 106 (2) (a) (b), (5) and (6) thereof,” the court held.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below















