Dagbon United FC set to appoint Argentine coach

Division One side Dagbon United FC are close to naming Argentine Gustavo Jose Castelli as their new head coach for the coming season scoregh.com can exclusively report.



Formerly known as Yendi Gbewaa FC, Dagbon United FC is under new management and, the new owners of the club want to rebrand and run it in modern football practices.



The club is based in the Northern Region and will play in the upcoming national Division One League in Zone One where they will look to make it to the Elite Division from the second tier.



Sources at the top hierarchy of the club have confirmed to scoregh.com that the Argentine coach will arrive in Ghana in January and will be immediately tasked to take the club to new heights in line with the vision and direction of the new owners.



Coach Castelli was born in the Argentine city of San Isidro in Greater Buenos Aires on August 14, 1978, and holds a UEFA Pro License in coaching.



He has coached in his native Argentina and Peru and is in line to become the first coach from the South American country to ever coach in Ghana.



Our source said Dagbon United is being branded to meet the standards of modern-day football administration and, it is their hope to bring a Ghana Premiership side to the Dagbon Kingdom in due course.



The current technical team is preparing the boys for the start of the 2020-21 Division One campaign which starts next month.



Dagbon United will open their account in the league with an away encounter against Wa Suntaa Sporting Club at Wa on the weekend of December 3-5, 2020.

