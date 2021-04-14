Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor as part of his thank you tour after being reelected as MP for South Dayi sponsored a huge football gala in Tongor-Dzemeni as requested by the youths.



He donated volleyballs to Tongor-Dzemeni volleyball team as a matter of fact to show appreciation to them for his reelection to the chamber of the eighth parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana.





????Dafeamekpor donates sports kits to youth of his constituency, South Dayi Constituency.#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/ASOQIWXzvK — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 14, 2021