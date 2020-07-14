Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Daddy Lumba reveals favourite Ghanaian player

Osei Kofi is Lumba's favourite player

Ghanaian music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has named Osei Kofi as his favorite Ghanaian footballer of all-time.



The multiple-award-winning high-life musician has revealed to Dan Kwaku Yeboah during an interview that his schoolmates used to refer to him as Osei Kofi during his schoolboy days.



The Asante Kotoko legend appeared at the Olympic Games three times and is regarded by a section of Ghanaian football fans as the greatest footballer of all time.



Lumba, who is an accomplished musician, has revealed his admiration for the retired Ghana footballer.



“During my schoolboy days, I was a very good player so my mates used to refer to me as Osei Kofi. He is a footballer I admired so much,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Osei Kofi won the Ghana Premier League three times with Asante Kotoko in 1964, 1965, 1967 while winning the 1963 title with rival club Hearts of Oak. He quit Hearts to join Kotoko after helping the Phobians win the 1963 league title making a total of 340 official appearances and scoring over 150 goals.



He was capped 34 times by Ghana and scored 17 goals for the West African powerhouse.



He opted to remain with Kotoko despite interest from two English top-tier sides during his playing days.





