DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques to officiate Ghana vs Angola match at Baba Yara

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala has been appointed as to officiate the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.



The 35-year-old will be assisted by Olivier Kabene Safari – DR Congo (Assistant I), Nabina Blaise Sebutu – DR Congo (Assistant II), Malala Kabanga Yannick – DR Congo (Fourth Official).



Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner as Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo plays the role of Referee Assessor.



The Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 16H00.



The Black Stars began their campaign in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Madagascar.



The team drew their second match in a 1-1 stalemate against the Central African Republic.



The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse fixture against Angola on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Estadio 11 de Novembro at 17H00.