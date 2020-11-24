Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

DR Congo FA boss Constant Omari takes charge as CAF President

Omari Selemani is the interim CAF president

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Confederation’s 1st vice president Congolese Constant Omari Selemani as interim president of the Confederation until March 2021.



Omari's inauguration comes after the Ethics Committee of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) issued its decision to suspend Ahmad Ahmad the CAF president for a period of five years after breaching the FIFA Code of Conduct.



In an official statement Monday, FIFA affirmed that its Ethics Committee issued its decision after proven financial irregularities against the CAF president, banning him from practicing any sporting activities, with a fine of 200,000 Swiss Francs.



Omari is a member of the FIFA Executive Council.



In September 2015, Omari was appointed as the chairman of FIFA's Task Force Against Racism and Discrimination.

