DOL Zone One: RTU maintain winning run as Young Apostles pip Royals

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Zone One leaders Real Tamale United thumped Crocodile Stars 3-1 on match day 22 of the Division One League at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Wednesday.



Mustapha Fuseini and Yakubu Labandow scored for the former Premier League side as Edmond Apoochaab netted an own goal to help them cruise to another win in Zone One.



The visitors who went into the game as the underdogs pulled one back through Thomas Ussher. RTU have now amassed 47 points after 22 matches in the Zone.



Still in Zone One, Emmanuel Mensah scored the winner for Young Apostles in a 1-0 win against Wamanafo Mighty Royals at the Coronation Park in Sunyani while the game between Unity FC and Steadfast FC ended goalless at the Kenyasi town Park.



Three other matches namely - Tamale City vs Wa Suntaa, Techiman City vs B.A United as well Nsoatreman FC game against Yendi Gbewaa will be played on Thursday.



Zone One results:



