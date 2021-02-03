Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

DOL: Lethal Evans Etti scores 6th goal for Accra Lions in win against Uncle T Utd

Evans Etti has scored his sixth goal for Accra Lions

Evans Etti continued his rich goal scoring form for Division One League side, Accra Lions, on Wednesday as they beat Uncle T United.



The talented goal poacher opened the scoring in the game which his side won by 2-0, the goal means he has now scored six goals while providing three assists in five games so far in the second-tier league.



The ambitious Accra Lions have so far not lost a game in this season National Division One League so far.



Etti scored the opening goal of the game in the 6th minute of the game before teammate Rauf Salifu added the clincher to make sure of the results.



Accra Lions are early favourites to qualify from their zone if they are to keep up with their impressive form so far this season.



They have a 100% record after five games having won all five games so far.