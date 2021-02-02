Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

D-Black promises to attend Olympics vs. King Faisal game

Musician Desmond Blackmore, popularly referred to as D-Black

Musician Desmond Blackmore, popularly referred to as D-Black, has stated that he will attend the next Ghana Premier League fixture of Accra Great Olympics.



The club on Monday tweeted at the artiste asking about his father’s one-time involvement with the club. “We have reliably been informed that your dad was our chairman when we won the FA CUP in 1974. Oh Vera, visit us soon.”



He replied by quoting the tweet: “Yesssir ! Oly Dade! Expect me at the stadium next match. Send jerseys for 10. BAM pulling up.”



Great Olympics’ next match is later today against King Faisal FC at the Accra Sport Stadium. The club's last fixture was a victory over local rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 'Ga Mashie' derby.



Olympics have won three FA cups in their history, the first was in 1975 (the club’s tweet mistakenly said 1974) the other two successes came in 1983 and 1995. The club also won the 1970 and 1974 Premier League titles.



Recently, fellow musician Sarkodie also expressed interest in the Ghana Premier League with his support for Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He watched one of the GPL games which Kotoko unfortunately lost to Aduana Stars.





Yesssir ! Oly Dade! Expect me at the stadium next match. Send jerseys for 10. BAM pulling up. ???????? https://t.co/vMiHCAAicT — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) February 1, 2021