Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Current management has sidelined old Kotoko players – Malik Jabir

Kotoko legend Malik Jabir

Former Asante Kotoko player and coach, Malik Jabir has accused the administration of Nana Yaw Amponsah of sidelining the club’s legends in the running of the club.



Malik Jabir said on Happy FM that they have been alienated from the club they served and won trophies for.



He said that their expertise has not been sought by the management since Nana Yaw Amponsah assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer.



“We (old players) are not worried if we are part of Kotoko or not. Now, the current management doesn’t want any old player near the team but we are not worried at all. Now that we are alive they should make use of us”, he said.



Malik Jabir was reacting to a decision by the players to boycott training in Sudan ahead of their game against Al Hilal.



Reports indicate that the players were protesting for a total of $8000 which was promised them as per diems.



Malik Jabir said the incident was unfortunate and unheard of. He charged the club to conduct background checks on players before they sign them.



“What happened to Asante Kotoko is unfortunate. We haven’t heard of anything like this before. Before they register a player they should make some checks and consider how loyal he is to the club”.



“We can’t say much because they have a game ahead. They should have thought about it or been patient. Now they should think about the aftermath of what they did if they win or lose”.



Asante Kotoko face-off with Al Hilal in the first round of the CAF Champions League second leg today, Wednesday, January 6.



The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg by a goal at the Accra Sports Stadium





