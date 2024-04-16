Current crop of players not fit to play for Asante Kotoko - Opoku Nti

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko are currently grappling with a string of disappointing results, prompting club legend Opoku Nti to lash out at the current crop of players.



The Porcupine Warriors have endured a seven-game winless streak, placing mounting pressure on head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his squad.



Opoku Nti, a revered figure in Kotoko's history, minced no words in his assessment of the team's recent performances.



In an interview with Connect FM, he expressed his dismay, highlighting his belief that certain players are failing to meet the high standards associated with the club.



"Kotoko should always go in for the best of players because of expectation and the standard of the club," remarked Nti. "Looking at the performance of some of the players shows clearly that they are not materials of Kotoko."



His criticism did not stop there. Nti urged the current players to raise their level of commitment and dedication to match the club's lofty ambitions. "Whether you are the club’s material or not, if you don’t have great vision, you’re not fighting for yourself