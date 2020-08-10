Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Current Kotoko structure dysfunctional in the 21st century – Kojo Addae-Mensah

DataBank Group Chief Executive Officer, Kojo Addae-Mensah

DataBank Group Chief Executive Officer, Kojo Addae-Mensah has thrown his weight behind newly appointed Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah but says the young, dynamic administrator may struggle to win international laurels for the Porcupine Warriors because he will be working under a dysfunctional structure.



According to Addea- Mensah who has played various roles in the running of Kotoko in the past, until the club moves away from its current structure where the Life Patron appoints a Board, and they appoint a CEO, the club will struggle to be successful.



Speaking on Joy News over the weekend, Kojo Addae-Mensah, said he hopes the new CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah can make the most of a difficult situation.



“Congratulations to Nana Yaw, I am glad for him and I know he is capable. I wish him a lot of luck and a lot of goodwill but I am sure you all know that I don’t like this structure for Kotoko especially in the 21st century where Otumfuo appoints a board and the board appoints a CEO.



“Now we are not sure who is bankrolling the club, a CEO could bankroll the club and the Board think they have the authority of Kotoko and it can get very messy with Kotoko. I have seen it before with Herbert, PV Obeng, Sylvester Asare and all.



“Knowing Nana Yaw and what he wants to achieve not just with Kotoko but Ghana football I can’t help but wish him the best but I don’t think this is the structure that will take Kotoko to the 21st century to win Africa. We may win some domestic cups but not Africa. I hope I am wrong on this though.”



Last Friday, Nana Yaw Amponsah was officially unveiled as the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



During the event at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi, Kotoko’s recently-constituted board named the former Phar Rangers boss as the man who will be overseeing the implementation of their policies.



Kotoko had been searching for a CEO since relieving George Amoako of his duties.



Nana Yaw has been given three years to turn around the fortunes of Kotoko and send them back to the summit of Africa football.



His immediate duty will be to see the completion of the Adako Jachie project which has stalled for years now.



He will be leading the club’s digitization agenda which includes the registration of Kotoko supporters and using the numbers to stake a claim for sponsorships.



Speaking at his unveiling, Nana Yaw promised to ensure that Kotoko consistently qualifies for the FIFA World Club Championship.



To achieve that feat Kotoko will have to win the CAF Champions League which has eluded them for decades.



Since their Confederations Cup final with Hearts of Oak in 2005, Kotoko like their rivals are yet to compete in the final of any continental competitions.



Nana Yaw Amponsah’s arrival is seen as a watershed moment in the bid to return Asanteman’s pride to the top.

