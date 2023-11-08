Current Kotoko squad lacks leadership – Former player Ernest Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko player, Ernest Boateng says the current team lacks leadership on the field as he shares his thoughts on their performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Ghanaian giants have been in dismal form, picking just ten points from a possible 27 after nine games so far this season.



Kotoko occupy 14th position on the league standings. They have won 2, drawn 4 and lost 3 of those matches.



“There is no leader in the team. In every team, besides the coach and captain there is always a player who controls the boys on the pitch. When we met Frimpong Manso and Ampiah checked on us to ensure that we created problems for our opponents.



“Not everything will be done by the coach. They are just playing with no leadership on the pitch.” He said.



Asante Kotoko are away to Sameraboi to face Samartex in the week 10 fixture on Sunday.