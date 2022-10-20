Current Hearts of Oak team is not competitive – Board member Odotei Sowah admits

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has opened up on why the club crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup at the second stage of the preliminary round.



According to him, the failure of the team in Africa is because the side does not have a competitive squad.



“The current Hearts team is not competitive,” board member Vincent Odotei Odotei Sowah said in an interview with Original FM in an interview.



At the second stage of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, Hearts of Oak was drawn against AS Real Bamako from Mali.



The Phobians lost 3-0 to the Mali Premier League outfit away from home and beat the opponent by a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the second leg.



From the 3-1 aggregate defeat, Hearts of Oak disappointingly crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup.