Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Current Black Star players hungry for success- Alfred Duncan reveals

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has said the current group of Black star players are hungry for success despite recent shortcomings.



The Black Stars failed to live up to expectations at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt following a round of 16 elimination by Tunisia.



The current generation of Black Stars players, have been often tagged as money-conscious and are not too keen to help end the trophy drought for Ghana.



Alfred Duncan has described the situation as frustrating but disagrees with claims that the players don’t really care.



“Obviously it’s something that is very frustrating because most at times, even when we are not at camp and we are in our various clubs, sometimes we get the opportunity to talk to some of the players, (and) it’s something we talk about the most,” Duncan told Citi FM in an interview.



“It’s something we also have in mind because most of the players also want to be great as the likes of Abedi Pele…obviously we used to hear about them.



“Even having our team manager Stephen Appiah next to us, you also feel like I will like to win something with the national team or you want to get to the level where the old players got to that made that what they are today; that got them the names they have today,” he concluded.



Joseph Alfred Duncan has 8 caps for Ghana after making his debut in November 2012.

