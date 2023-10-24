Culprits will be duely punished - GFA address Kotoko, Aduana fans misconduct

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has vowed to take action against the teams whose fans engaged in acts deemed as improper conduct during matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.



In a statement released on the FA's website, the country's football governing body indicated that culprits involved in the destructive behaviours will be punished in accordance with the GFA's disciplinary code.



The GFA acknowledged the security personnel for ensuring the safety of individuals and also indicated that it will work closely with security to ensure the arrest of persons.



There are two venues that witnessed acts of hooliganism during the week six features, specifically Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium and the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.



At the Kwame Kyei Stadium, some angry Asante Kotoko fans vandalized the seats at the away stand in reaction to a controversial call by the referee during their 2-2 draw against Nations FC.



Whereas some Aduana Stars fans were spotted in viral videos throwing stones at the Great Olympic players during the team's 3-1 win.



Both incidents occurred on Sunday, October 22, 2023.





"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) strongly condemns acts of violence and misconduct that occurred at some match venues during the Premier League Matchday 6 games," a statement on the FA's website read.



"Following the Match Reports from all match venues, the GFA wishes to assure the sporting public that there will be a strong action from the appropriate organs of the GFA against culprits in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code and relevant Competition Regulations.



"The sporting judicial proceedings and its sanctions regime will be strictly enforced.



"Clubs, team officials, and supporters are hereby reminded of their responsibilities and duties to exhibit behaviours of respect, fairplay, and tolerance before, during, and after all football matches at all times.



"Clubs are urged and encouraged to join the Association in the quest to further educate all stakeholders, including club supporters on the provisions of the Disciplinary Code and the sanctions their misconduct poses to the clubs.



"Supporters are further reminded that there are processes for redress for all issues, which they should allow the management of their clubs to pursue officially."



"The Association wishes to commend the security services for their professionalism, protection, and patience during the incidents.



"The Association further assures the security services of cooperation to effect arrest of persons who violate national laws at games and take them through the criminal justice system."







