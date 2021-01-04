Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew impressed with win over Sheffield United

Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew is impressed with Crystal Palace's flying start to the new year as they beat Sheffield United in the Premier League.
Palace won 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday thanks to first goals by Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.
Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured.
Eberechi Eze, his replacement, doubled the lead with a stunning solo effort, running from inside his own half and finishing from 18 yards after evading a couple of challenges.
Ayew had a decent game after coming off the bench in the second half.
"Great result yesterday and nice to start the year with 3 points! Happy New Year," Ayew wrote on Instagram, Sunday.
