Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew reacts to winning SWAG award

Jordan enjoyed a great year, especially at club level

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew has reacted to winning Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award.



Jordan won SWAG Footballer of the Year award. He beat off competition from new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey and China-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.



Jordan wrote on his Twitter page: “Thank you to SWAG, I’m honoured and grateful to receive the SWAG Foreign Footballer of the Year Award”





The 29-year-old enjoyed a great year, especially at club level where he became Ghana's all-time top scorer in the history of the Premier League.



He was also named Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award and Players’ Player of the Year.



Jordan couldn't attend the awards ceremony held in Accra due to international duty.



His award was presented to at Black Stars camp in Antalya by GFA President Kurt Okraku.





